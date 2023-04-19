Michael Lindsell Acquires 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,046 ($1,294.39) per share, with a total value of £26,150 ($32,359.86).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £1,028 ($1,272.12) per share, with a total value of £51,400 ($63,605.99).

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £1,020 ($1,262.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,555.50).

On Friday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £1,025 ($1,268.41) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($31,710.18).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £1,024.60 ($1,267.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,230 ($63,395.62).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,280.78) per share, for a total transaction of £25,875 ($32,019.55).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,280.78) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($128,078.21).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.81) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.12. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944 ($11.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,305 ($16.15). The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.59.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.