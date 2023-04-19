Stuart John Doughty Buys 2,775 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,406.25 ($12,877.43).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 340.63. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 232.60 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 380.10 ($4.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 806.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,127.66%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

