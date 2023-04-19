Procter & Gamble (PG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.81-$6.04 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.