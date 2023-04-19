Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $7.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Membership Collective Group Trading Up 10.5 %
MCG stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $391.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.
Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group
About Membership Collective Group
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
Recommended Stories
