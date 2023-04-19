Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $10.58

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

