ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $64.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.8 %

ALE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

