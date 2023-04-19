Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $4.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Saipem Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.30 on Friday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

