Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HZO opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

