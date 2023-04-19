Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.8 %

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

