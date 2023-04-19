Brokerages Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target at $0.52

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

