Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.25. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -141.18%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

