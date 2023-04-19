Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$4.44

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.39 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.