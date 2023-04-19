HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 37.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 30.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

