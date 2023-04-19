Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $39.51 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

