Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 2,123.33

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.28).

SDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schroders to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 470 ($5.82) in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,556.37). In other Schroders news, insider Deborah Waterhouse acquired 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($25,458.36). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844 ($24,556.37). Insiders have bought a total of 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Trading Up 0.7 %

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 480.30 ($5.94) on Friday. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.33 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 472.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

About Schroders

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

