Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $10.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

