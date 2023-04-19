NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives $15.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $575,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $193,126.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,475.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

