Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 8,193,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,583,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $49,321.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,729,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 162,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $277,350.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,142,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,604,302.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,529,300 shares of company stock worth $4,417,316. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

