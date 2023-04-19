Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,754.96 and last traded at $1,752.26, with a volume of 22129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,738.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,868.76.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,618.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,546.51. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

