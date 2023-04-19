Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $550.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $475.04 and last traded at $470.99, with a volume of 30851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.04.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

