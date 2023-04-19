HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.95. 259,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 492,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Specifically, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$441.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.36.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

