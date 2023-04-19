Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 676. The stock traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 601 ($7.44), with a volume of 195099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.80 ($7.43).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.98) to GBX 670 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.87) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.04) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 598 ($7.40).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,169,069.17). 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,020.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

