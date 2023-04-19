Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.98. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow Health shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 41,429 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $14,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $16,980,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Up 1.7 %

About Harrow Health

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

