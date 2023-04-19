Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $86.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merit Medical Systems traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 17583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

