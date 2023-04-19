W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 1,624,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,877,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.90 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

