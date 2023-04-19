Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

PANDY opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.3864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pandora A/S Company Profile

PANDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.00.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

