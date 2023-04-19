e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $105.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $91.10 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 178544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

