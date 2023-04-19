Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Monday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Photronics traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 91,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 558,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

