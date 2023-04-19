O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $985.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $902.99 and last traded at $901.04, with a volume of 37814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $892.27.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $842.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

