Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 3122718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 45,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of C$282.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4934307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

