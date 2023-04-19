PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. PowerBand Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.41.
About PowerBand Solutions
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)
