PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. PowerBand Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.41.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

About PowerBand Solutions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.