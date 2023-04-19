Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

