Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 1,189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHJBF opened at C$3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.64. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

Get Shanghai Junshi Biosciences alerts:

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.