YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

