SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.18. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$93.74 and a 1-year high of C$93.74.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.