SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.18. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$93.74 and a 1-year high of C$93.74.
About SHIMAMURA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SHIMAMURA (SHAOF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.