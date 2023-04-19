Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,438,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 2,762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,595.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qube from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Qube Stock Performance
Shares of Qube stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Qube has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
