Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,438,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 2,762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,595.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qube from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Qube Stock Performance

Shares of Qube stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Qube has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

