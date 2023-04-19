SAP (SAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

