Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger will be announcing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

