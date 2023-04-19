Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.