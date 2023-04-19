D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

DHI opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

