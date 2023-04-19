Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 2.3 %

HOMB stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Articles

