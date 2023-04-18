Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $627.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $555.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

