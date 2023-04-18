Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

