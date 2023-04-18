Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $627.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

