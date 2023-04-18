State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

