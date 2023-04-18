Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,301,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

