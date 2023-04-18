State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,004 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.