Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

NVS stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

