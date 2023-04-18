Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

