New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.58.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.24 by ($0.23). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

